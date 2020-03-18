Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Regal Beloit traded as low as $59.03 and last traded at $63.60, with a volume of 14499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

