RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Stock Price Down 12.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) fell 12.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.85, 1,139,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 649,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

Specifically, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 27,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,486,814.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,077,339.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,530 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,703. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in RealPage by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

