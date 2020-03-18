Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CIO Thomas Buttacavoli Buys 15,000 Shares

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CIO Thomas Buttacavoli acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 98,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,852.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RC stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $433.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. Ready Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

RC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $14,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

