Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 126,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,567,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTN opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.78 and a 200 day moving average of $209.19.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

