Raymond James Analysts Give Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) a C$1.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $288.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is -73.17%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

