Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on April 10th

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.42.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

