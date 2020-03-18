Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.22. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $95.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $313,673.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,051,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $129,518.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,061 shares of company stock worth $2,327,605. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

