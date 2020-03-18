Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

QFI stock opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

