Qtum Hits Market Cap of $101.13 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00020363 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, OTCBTC, Cobinhood and Gate.io. Qtum has a total market cap of $101.13 million and approximately $379.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006164 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,212,500 coins and its circulating supply is 96,462,480 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, Huobi, EXX, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Liqui, OKEx, OTCBTC, Coinrail, Binance, Upbit, DigiFinex, ABCC, ZB.COM, Coindeal, GOPAX, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Coinone, Liquid, LBank, Bithumb, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Poloniex, BitForex, Iquant, CoinEx, Gate.io, Cobinhood, BigONE, Crex24, DragonEX, Coinnest, Exrates, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, HBUS, Livecoin, Ovis, Kucoin, Bitbns and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

