QCR Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

QCR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. QCR has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.90.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

