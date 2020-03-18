Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Toll Brothers Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TOL. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $15.59 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.