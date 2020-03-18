Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Moody’s Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

MCO stock opened at $202.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $175.92 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.