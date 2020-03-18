Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Smartsheet Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $358,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 870,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,176,931. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,890,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,568,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.