Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Decreased by Analyst

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BOOT stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 443,291 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 721,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

