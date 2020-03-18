Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

