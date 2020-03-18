Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Raised by Analyst

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $124.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday has a 1 year low of $113.08 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,476 shares of company stock valued at $54,915,389. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

