Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Reduced by Analyst

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

NYSE:AXP opened at $86.58 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $80.37 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $121.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

