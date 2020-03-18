Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gap Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for GAP in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

GPS stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. GAP has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GAP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,187 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

