Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Cut by Analyst

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

