Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Issued By Piper Sandler

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.60.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $168.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.89 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

