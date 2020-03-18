PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $25.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

Shares of PHM opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

