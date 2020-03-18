Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.87.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

NYSE PEG opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,703,000 after purchasing an additional 281,413 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after purchasing an additional 724,119 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,870,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

