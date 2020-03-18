Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 41,075 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.72% of Gulfport Energy worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 168,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 82,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

