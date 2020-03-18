Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 34,730 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,730 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $273,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $80.73 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

