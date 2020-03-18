Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.