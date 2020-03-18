Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,584 Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.07% of Regional Management worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 84.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1,330.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 164,874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $177.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. Regional Management Corp has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

