Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,111 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 60.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of EGP opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

