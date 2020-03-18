Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of FBL Financial Group worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFG stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $807.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.67. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

FFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FBL Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

