Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of DHT worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in DHT by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DHT by 9.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 603,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DHT by 14.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in DHT during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

DHT stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $852.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.58. DHT Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

