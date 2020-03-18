Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 126.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 37.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE:UVE opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,488,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,842,907.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $191,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

