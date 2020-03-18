Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,943 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,476,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.