Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of WRE opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

