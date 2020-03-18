Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Penumbra worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Penumbra by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,347,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,074,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEN opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $476,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,420 shares of company stock worth $6,663,966 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

