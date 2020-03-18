Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 73.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.84. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

