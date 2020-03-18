Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 565 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Northwest Natural worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,369,000 after acquiring an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after acquiring an additional 84,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 138,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of NWN opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,462 shares of company stock worth $536,555. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.