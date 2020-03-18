Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 382,250 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 922.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,692 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,883 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,172 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 939,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 484,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

CLF opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

