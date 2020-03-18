ProShares Short S&P500 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,618 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 1,847 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $9,037,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 207,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,359 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 184,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $4,087,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 158,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Shares of SH stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

