ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPTX. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,500 shares of company stock worth $8,354,445 in the last ninety days.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

