ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.36. Xencor Inc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $46.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

