ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.93%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

