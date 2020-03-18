ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,146,897.16. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 118,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,056,495.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,401 shares in the company, valued at $116,278,340.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 773,347 shares of company stock worth $32,765,288. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ChemoCentryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

