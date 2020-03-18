ProShare Advisors LLC Has $708,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,177,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,707,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 541,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after buying an additional 249,418 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

