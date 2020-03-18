ProShare Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

RARX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $107,581.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARX opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

