ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 194,966 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 34,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

