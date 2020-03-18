ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.