ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AVX by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AVX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AVX by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AVX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AVX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AVX alerts:

NYSE:AVX opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. AVX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. AVX’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVX Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX).

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.