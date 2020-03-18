Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

PLD stock opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.