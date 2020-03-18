Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 175,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 86,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,450,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 294,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 468,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

