Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00. The company traded as low as C$69.97 and last traded at C$73.21, with a volume of 55925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.24.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.577 dividend. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.23%.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

