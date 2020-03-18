Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$1.50. The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 1278084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Allen R. Hagerman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. Insiders bought a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835 in the last ninety days.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 million and a PE ratio of 28.50.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

